Player ratings as Leeds Rhinos thrash Castleford Tigers in drab Super League affair

LEEDS RHINOS thrashed Castleford Tigers, 32-6, in a drab Super League affair.

The Rhinos thought they had scored in just their first set after Mikolaj Oledzki pounced on a loose ball off a Matt Frawley kick, but they did register the first points of the afternoon when Ash Handley dived in at the corner on ten minutes following a scrum move. Rhyse Martin converted from out wide to make it 6-0.

Castleford were beyond poor in the opening exchanges and Brodie Croft took advantage of slack defence to dummy his way over from close range. Martin converted for a 12-0 lead.

Martin added another two points just after the half-hour when Justin Sangare was hit high as Leeds went into half-time with a 14-0 lead.

HALF-TIME: LEEDS RHINOS 14-0 CASTLEFORD TIGERS

The Rhinos picked up in the second-half where they left off in the first-half – on the front foot. And following a penalty, Frawley pierced his way through paper-thin defence. Martin made it 20-0 with the boot.

Martin himself got on the scoresheet moments later as the hosts turned the screw as the PNG international converted for a 26-0 lead.

Credit to the Tigers, they clawed their way back into proceedings, Elie El-Zakhem forcing his way over just after the hour. Milnes couldn’t convert, though, and Leeds still led 26-4.

However, Leeds soon put pay to any potential Castleford comeback as Martin took a short pass to round Tex Hoy and stride over under the posts. Martin himself converted to make it 32-4.

Leeds Rhinos

1 Lachlan Miller – 8

29 Alfie Edgell – 6

4 Paul Momirovski – 6

3 Harry Newman – 7

5 Ash Handley – 8

6 Brodie Croft – 8

7 Matt Frawley – 7

8 Mikolaj Oledzki – 7

14 Jarrod O’Connor – 6

18 Mickael Goudemand – 5

16 James McDonnell – 5

12 Rhyse Martin – 9

13 Cameron Smith – 8

Substitutes

15 Sam Lisone – 9

17 Justin Sangare – 8

26 Corey Johnson – 5

30 Tom Nicholson-Watton – 5

Tries: Handley (10), Croft (23), Frawley (42), Martin (45, 69)

Goals: Martin 6/6

Castleford Tigers

34 Tex Hoy – 3

23 Jason Qareqare – 4

35 Corey Hall – 4

4 Sam Wood – 6

5 Innes Senior – 3

16 Rowan Milnes – 4

7 Jacob Miller – 3

15 George Griffin – 5

14 Liam Horne – 4

19 Sam Hall – 3

12 Alex Mellor – 5

11 Elie El-Zakhem – 5

13 Joe Westerman – 4

Substitutes

8 Liam Watts – 3

17 Nixon Putt – 5

21 Sylvester Namo – 5

24 Cain Robb – 7

Tries: El-Zakhem (64)

Goals: Milnes 0/1

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast