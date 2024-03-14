Craig Lingard gives message to Castleford Tigers fans as he admits his squad will have days like the Huddersfield Giants thrashing

CRAIG LINGARD has given a message to Castleford Tigers fans following their 50-8 thrashing by Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

The Tigers have now lost four from four games at the start of the 2024 Super League season, but Lingard insists that there is a plan in place at the club for the immediate and long-term future at The Jungle.

“With the squad we’ve got we are going to get days like that. 70 percent of our squad aren’t experienced Super League players,” Lingard said.

“That’s a decision we have made as a club. We are concentrating on IMG and the future of the club to safeguard us in Super League which is the right thing to do.

“There is a plan in place, we will bring in some more senior players for next year and then the year after. Those we have now might get 15 or 20 Super League games this year and then the same next year and the year after.

“Those that have developed this year will hopefully have played 50 or 60 Super League games then and then the players we bring in will add a different dimension to us.”

Lingard admits that the sweeping changes brought in by IMG has left off-field concerns more important than those on the field in terms of financial investment.

“It’s difficult at times because as a coach, a player, a director, an owner and a supporter, you want your team to win every week and that’s clearly not going to happen this year.

“We are in a rebuild and where the game is going with IMG – whether you agree with it or not – promotion and relegation isn’t decide on the field which has allowed the club this year to concentrate on financial efforts off the field to make sure we have a Super League future.

“If we had done that the other way round and put the money into the squad this season, however well we did in the league, and it came to the end of the season and the club hadn’t done what they needed to do and we got relegated then what’s the point?

“There will be short-term pain for longer-term gain. There is a plan behind the scenes, we are looking to establish a team and it’s about developing these players we’ve got.

“We have got inexperienced and young players, they will make mistakes that you don’t expect a senior player to do but it will take time to learn.

“It’s our job as a coaching staff to ensure these players get better but it will be a slow burner. We would love to bring in more experienced players as we hadn’t planned Paul McShane’s injury and Liam Watts’ four-game ban – you need these senior players when you are doing these types of rebuilds.

“We’ve got to have that patience and make sure we stick to the plan we’ve got. People might not understand there is a plan in place and look at what happened last week, it’s maybe taken away the positives of the previous weeks.

“There has to be perspective, I understand fans’ frustrations about what we dished up last week and I’m as disappointed as anyone.

“It’s got to hurt if you dish up that performance. You can’t be happy and satisfied and pick up your bag and go home. You’ve got to be embarrassed by that.”

Lingard has also given a message to Castleford fans.

“There is a plan in place but it will patience and support. Comments from supporters that if we are in this state this season why would they come and watch, but we still need people to come down and support.

“We still need the IMG points, we need to ensure that fans come down and support the team and hopefully more often than not the fans can be proud of the efforts of the players.

“There’s got to be an apology from us as a coaching and playing staff from last week and hopefully we see a different team this week.”

