Five Super League players who could find loan deals elsewhere

THE 2024 Super League season is in full swing and the 12 head coaches continue to try and find their best first-choice 17.

That means that some players are inevitably left on the periphery, shy of game time with the likes of Warrington Wolves pair Matty Russell and Joe Bullock joining Hull FC on loan.

But, which five Super League players could also find loan deals elsewhere?

Jake Bibby – Huddersfield Giants

Currently behind Adam Swift, Sam Halsall and Elliot Wallis in the pecking order at Huddersfield, it’s not long ago since Jake Bibby was winning the Challenge Cup with Wigan Warriors. Now, he is sat on the sidelines patiently waiting for a shot in Ian Watson’s side. However, that hasn’t been forthcoming as of yet and thus a loan deal – which Giants boss Watson said could happen – looks a likely proposition.

Cain Robb – Castleford Tigers

Despite Paul McShane being injured for Castleford, Cain Robb still hasn’t had any gametime in 2024 with PNG international Liam Horne taking the number nine shirt and even Jack Broadbent having spells there. Robb needs consistent minutes if he is to progress into the Tigers’ long-term hooker and a loan deal could be essential for laying the foundations for that to happen.

Louis Senior – Hull KR

Louis Senior has yet to play for Hull KR in 2024 – and it’s not really a surprise considering the plethora of talent in the outside backs at Craven Park. Rovers have Niall Evalds, Joe Burgess and Ryan Hall fighting for the two wing spots with Senior some way behind. With his twin brother Innes at Castleford enjoying a stellar start to the season, Louis could follow suit and potentially aim for more minutes elsewhere.

Jake Burns – St Helens

The name Jake Burns might not mean too much to Super League fans as of yet. The hooker originally came to the Merseyside club on a three-month trial back in January 2022 after being spotted playing open age with Halton Farnworth Hornets. Burns went on to impress for the reserves and North Wales Crusaders last season and was rewarded with a professional first-team contract for 2024. Though he has yet to make an appearance for Saints’ first-team, big things are expected of Burns.

Oliver Holmes – Leigh Leopards

Oliver Holmes was a Challenge Cup winner for the Leigh Leopards last season, registering 22 appearances for the Lancashire club following a move from Warrington. However, the former Castleford forward has yet to play for the first-team in 2024, instead playing in the reserves against Leeds last weekend. The 31-year-old needs to be playing regular first-team rugby entering the twilight of his career.