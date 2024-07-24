Craig Lingard on how many Castleford Tigers signings for 2025 and potential incomings before transfer window closes

CRAIG LINGARD expects “three or four” players to make the move to Castleford Tigers for the 2025 Super League season.

The Tigers have extended a number of players’ contracts throughout the year, including Cain Robb, Liam Horne and Sam Hall.

However, in terms of signings from outside the club, few people have come in with the exception of Tex Hoy.

With the 2024 transfer window closing on August 2, Lingard doesn’t expect any other incomings before then.

“I don’t think we will be doing anything before the transfer window closes unless we get told otherwise, I would like to bring some people in to get a boost for the last ten games of the season,” Lingard said.

“But we have got to make sure what are doing is right for the club. As a coach you want to bring in players to strengthen.

“Injury wise, we have not got too many out, we have got five or six long-term ones that are out until the end of the season but we have got middles back such as George Hill and Sam Hall.

“We have got a long-term plan and we don’t want to jeopardise that.”

In terms of next season, Lingard has revealed that the club is close to finalising its squad for 2025.

“There might be three or four people that come in but that depends on finances and players’ contracts,” Lingard said.

“There might be movement with players moving on which would help with the budget and salary cap.

“It’s going to be like a game of chess, there will be a lot of moving parts. One player leaving might allow two people to come in.

“It’s changing on a daily basis but we are not a million miles away from our 2025 squad.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast