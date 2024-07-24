St Helens given another blow ahead of Leigh Leopards fixture as Adrian Lam reveals three key returnees

ST HELENS have been doing it tough of late with regards to injuries.

The likes of Alex Walmsley, Konrad Hurrell, Sione Mata’utia, Morgan Knowles and Matt Whitley are just some of those that have been sidelined for most of the 2024 Super League season.

And, though Tommy Makinson looks destined to return to the Saints fold for Friday’s fixture against Leigh Leopards, Paul Wellens’ side will also have to face the prospect of three key returnees for the Leopards.

Edwin Ipape, who had been suspended, and the injured Aaron Pene and Matt Moylan will all be fit and ready to go for Adrian Lam’s men on Friday night.

Leigh head coach Adrian Lam revealed the news in his pre-match press conference yesterday afternoon.

“Every club will go through a patch where two or three senior players are out and they have got a few out at the moment but we have had that all year,” Lam said.

“I’m not too concerned about them and who is in and who is out, but they still have a lot of quality there can do a lot of damange.

“Edwin Ipape, Aaron Pene and Matt Moylan will all come back in so we are looking forward to seeing them.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast