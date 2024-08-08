Craig Lingard on why Corey Hall won’t play, his replacement and latest on Jason Qareqare

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard will welcome one star back from injury, but another will miss out.

Star winger Jason Qareqare will return, but Corey Hall will sit out against his former side with delayed concussion as Lingard discusses his replacement.

“Jason Qareqare is back in, he has overcome that hamstring strain but Corey Hall will miss out,” Lingard said.

“He picked up his symptoms from last week. He came for training the morning after and reported he had got some symptoms. We have had to sit him down on the back of that, it’s delayed concussion symptoms which we can’t ignore.

“It’s disappointing for Corey not going back to KR to play but we have got to look after him.

“Fletcher will miss out on and be 18th man in case anyone drops out. Luis Johnson will drop into that centre spot.”

Nixon Putt will also come back in.

“Nixon Putt will come back in. He will be in that back-row so we will see how he goes, he has waited for his chance.”

