Craig Lingard gives latest on quota player’s future at return home confirmed at end of 2024 Super League season

CRAIG LINGARD has given an update on the future of a Castleford Tigers quota player.

That quota player is Papua New Guinea international Nixon Putt, who signed a two-year deal ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

Putt has been in and out of the Castleford side this year and has struggled for form, with Lingard confirming that the back-rower will be heading back home at the end of the season with his partner currently pregnant.

“I think he will be going home regardless because his missus has gone back home already,” Lingard said.

“She’s due to give birth, so she went home two or three weeks back, so he’s definitely going home.

“He’s contracted to us for next year, if he wants to stay at home or doesn’t want to come back we’ll have that conversation with Nixon.

“But at this moment in time he’s contracted to us for next season, and we’ll take that situation day by day and week by week.”

If Putt does leave, it would open up another quota spot for the Tigers, with Elie El-Zakhem, Liam Horne, Jacob Miller, Tex Hoy and Sylvester Namo taking the other five.

