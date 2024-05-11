Craig Lingard prepared to “break” Castleford Tigers players following St Helens thrashing

CRAIG LINGARD has admitted that he is prepared to “break” some of his Castleford Tigers player following the 60-4 thrashing by St Helens on Friday night.

The Tigers only trailed 8-4 at half-time after Tommy Makinson saw red for a late shot on Tex Hoy, but Castleford themselves were down to 12 men early in the second-half following Liam Horne’s dangerous tackle.

That led to a Tigers collapse with Lingard’s side conceding nine second-half tries in similar fashion to the Tigers’ defeat to Huddersfield Giants earlier in the season.

So how does the Castleford boss pick them up ahead of their week off with no Challenge Cup fixture next weekend?

“We have got to have a tough couple of weeks, we’ve spoken about looking after them last week with a short turnaround to keep them fresh,” Lingard said.

“I think we have proved that we can’t go light on these guys and train to a high intensity and if it breaks some people then it breaks them.

“We are nowhere near good enough to have a week off even if their bodies are broken. We first gave them a lighter week before the Huddersfifeld game when we were hammered and this the second time.

“We’ve just proved we can’t have a light week, we need to have heavy weeks.”

The Tigers go up against Hull FC in a fortnight’s time in the battle of two of the three basement clubs in Super League.

