Hull FC recruit Jayden Okunbor makes short-term loan move

BRADFORD BULLS have announced the signing of former NRL man Jayden Okunbor on a short-term loan from Hull FC.

Standing tall at 6ft 5in, Okunbor primarily features in the centres or on the wing but has also featured in the back row for the Airlie Birds in Super League.

Australian-born, Okunbor came through the pathway system at Canterbury Bulldogs before going on to make his NRL debut in 2019 against Wests Tigers.

Bradford boss Eamon O’Carroll believes Okunbor’s experience and skill set will further boost his outside backs in the weeks to come: “We are pleased to be able to bring in someone with the experience of Jayden,” said O’Carroll.

“After speaking to Jayden, he made his intentions clear that he wants to get back to playing his best rugby at a competitive level. I know our environment and the people in here will give him the best opportunity to get back to his best.

“He has a good skill set and will add some presence to our group in the outside backs. I’d like to thank Richie Myler and Simon Grix for their help and support over the last week in allowing both Jayden and Liam to join our club.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast