Craig Lingard reacts to Paul McShane retirement question as Castleford Tigers veteran set for lengthy spell on sidelines

CRAIG LINGARD has dismissed the idea that Paul McShane could retire at the end of the 2024 Super League season following another serious injury.

McShane has barely played in 18 months following a broken arm suffered midway through last year and new complications from that issue in recent weeks.

Lingard revealed that an arm infection needs to be treated first before the surgeon can go back in and take out the pins and plates that were holding his arm in place following the broken bone suffered last year.

“There is no definite prognosis for Paul McShane. He went in for his op on Friday but they haven’t taken the pins out of his arm,” Lingard said.

“There is an infection in the bones and they need to treat that first before they take the pins out.

“We need to find out the timescale on that. It’s not going to be the three or four weeks we hoped it would be so it will probably be a little bit longer.”

The injury and lack of game time McShane over the past 18 months has led to some questions over whether the veteran could retire.

But, Lingard isn’t looking too far ahead.

“It’s way too soon to be talking about that, Macca needs to make sure his arm is right for health after rugby league.

“We will assess once he has been back into hospital and once his pins and plates have been removed.

“He’s not getting any younger, and he has only played half a dozen games over the past 12 months.

“He is still contracted to Castleford for next season and we are planning on Macca still being here.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast