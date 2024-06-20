Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam hints at international coaching decision

WHILST domestically Adrian Lam’s future at the Leigh Leopards had been up in the air before he signed a new deal with the club, internationally, the question has not really been posed.

Lam has been part of the Australia coaching set-up since 2016 and is now assistant coach to Mal Meninga, with the two working alongside each other at the last Rugby League World Cup.

In terms of Lam’s own international future, however, he doesn’t see himself still being assistant coach to Mal Meninga at Australia at the end of the year despite previously reiterating his commitment to the international cause.

“I’ve got to talk to Mal about that, it’s about time to perhaps step back as I haven’t had much time off since the last World Cup.

“I only had five days off that year and only ten days off last year. It’s the time where we should be having a break.

“I’ve loved that international stage and moving forward with it but I need to talk to Mal about that because it’s time consuming.

“It’s not only about being a coach in the international arena overseas but I think players need time off. I haven’t decided but it looks unlikely I will be there.”

That being said, Lam hasn’t ruled out working alongside Meninga at the next Rugby League World Cup.

