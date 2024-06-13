Craig Lingard reveals Castleford Tigers star set for operation as potential season-ending issue occurs

CRAIG LINGARD has revealed that Paul McShane could be out for weeks or the rest of the season following an issue to his arm.

McShane broke his arm last season with an operation to put in pins and plates giving him discomfort in recent weeks.

And, prior to Castleford’s Super League loss to Leeds Rhinos, McShane was withdrawn from the first-team squad with some of those pins having come dislodged.

Now, he is going under the knife: “Macca is going into hospital for an operation tomorrow to have the pins and plates removed. That one is an open-ended question,” Lingard said.

“The specialist looked at an x-ray but they are not 100 per cent sure what they will find until they get in there.

“It might be two or three weeks but it might be season ending but we won’t know until the surgeon gets in there.

“Something has happened with the pins and plates with some of the pins coming out. They will take the plates out and the bone has calcified around the plates and pins but we won’t know until he gets in there.”

Meanwhile, Joe Westerman will be absent against Wigan Warriors this weekend, but he could return for the Hull KR clash next week.

“Westy came off against Leeds with an Achilles issue. He has had a scan this week with no significant damage. It’s about managing Westy where he can train and manage him to get through games,” Lingard said.

“We are hopeful he will be back for the Hull KR game but we don’t want to risk it because we have a week off after the Hull KR game.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast