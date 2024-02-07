Craig Lingard reveals motivation behind new Castleford Tigers signing for Super League 2024

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has revealed his motivation behind Castleford’s new signing, Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi, ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

The new recruit, announced on Monday night, took a number of people by surprise after Lingard had previously stated that there would likely be no new additions for the beginning of the season.

However, Hindmarsh-Takyi, who has been plying his trade with Queensland Cup side Northern Pride after a transfer from London Broncos, has signed a two-year deal with the Tigers.

Now Lingard has revealed why the move for the 25-year-old was done, telling League Express: “He’s someone that came on our radar a while back. I think he was discussed last season as well.

“He’s none quota so he ticks that box and he’s got something that’s maybe a bit different to what we already have.

“Like a lot of our signings, he’s one that will hopefully be a longer-term addition rather than a quick fix.”

It’s been a busy off-season for the Tigers, with Hindmarsh-Takyi joining Elie El-Zakhem (Sydney Roosters), Josh Hodson (Batley Bulldogs), Luke Hooley (Leeds Rhinos), Luis Johnson (Hull KR), Samy Kibula (Batley Bulldogs), Rowan Milnes (Hull KR), Sylvester Namo (Townsville Blackhawks), Nixon Putt (Central Queensland Capras), Innes Senior (Huddersfield Giants), Josh Simm (Wynnum Manly Seagulls) and Sam Wood (Hull KR) as new recruits for 2024.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.