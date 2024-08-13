Craig Lingard reveals Paul McShane news as Cain Robb fear explained

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has revealed that Paul McShane is in contention to return for the West Yorkshire side for their Magic Weekend clash with Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers and Giants will round off the weekend at Elland Road, but the former could well be boosted by the return of McShane at hooker.

The Castleford veteran has made just five appearances in Super League 2024 following a number of serious injuries, but he is back in full training as the fear over Cain Robb’s injury has been explained.

“Macca (Paul McShane) is back in full training now, he got the all clear last week that his bone had healed. It’s now about getting him up to match fitness,” Lingard told League Express.

“With Cain Robb being out, I’m hoping he gives us the thumbs up this week but he’s not done any contact yet.

“Robb has gone for a scan and not had his results yet. It’s all speculative but we think his shoulder might have dislocated and gone back in with no manipulation needed.

“If that has happened though there will be ligament damage to the joint.”

In terms of where McShane’s future lies beyond the end of the season, talks are still ongoing about the 34-year-old making the move to Australia.

“His future is still up in the air. I know he is still talking about going to Australia and if he can get something sorted then that will happen,” Lingard continued.

“There would have to be an agreement in place with a club over there and there would need to be an agreement between him and Cas to release him from the final year of his contract so it’s not finalised.”

