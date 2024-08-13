Leigh Leopards star Josh Charnley reveals the club he turned down to leave for rugby union

LEIGH LEOPARDS star Josh Charnley has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to make the move to the NRL before deciding on a rugby union transfer to Sale Sharks.

The 33-year-old became a cult hero at Wigan Warriors after debuting in 2010, registering 164 tries in 172 appearances before joining Sale in the 15-man code.

Charnley would go on to score four tries in 32 appearances for the Sharks, staying in union for two years before returning to league to link up with Warrington Wolves.

Prior to joining Sale, there was, however, the chance that Charnley could have gone to the NRL to join South Sydney Rabbitohs, but his partner became pregnant, convincing the fleet-footed winger to stay in England.

“At the time when I left (to Sale Sharks), we were speaking with South Sydney Rabbitohs and Anthony Seibold. It was one of those where we went there, but we found out that Zoe fell pregnant with our first,” Charnley said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“So I was left asking ‘Do I take Zoe and the baby and leave our families behind, or do I try something new?’ and then Sale came in.

“It still presented a different challenge and I didn’t have to leave. If I left I’d have gone to Australia, if not I’d have tried a new code. I don’t regret anything I’ve done.”

After contemplating retirement following a five-year spell with Warrington where he scored 69 tries in 108 appearances, Charnley joined Leigh where he has discovered a new lease of life.

