Salford Red Devils star Brodie Croft rated ‘one of best halves in Super League’

Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley reckons Brodie Croft has emerged as one of the best halfbacks in Super League.

And he thinks another of his close-season recruits, centre Deon Cross (pictured), has what it takes to play at international level.

Aussie stand-off Croft skippered Salford to their recent 32-24 win at Warrington Wolves.

Cross claimed a try, a week after scoring two in the 74-10 home thrashing of Wakefield Trinity, and he added another against Huddersfield on Sunday.

Croft, 24, was signed from Brisbane Broncos, having previously been at Melbourne Storm,

The Queenslander represented the Combined Nations All Stars against England last month.

“Brodie is turning into one of the best halves, if not the best, in Super League,” said Rowley.

“He’s just growing his game. He’s a young man who has come from two massive clubs in Melbourne and Brisbane.

“His leadership qualities have just grown throughout and he leads with his actions.

“By being consistent in his actions, people look at him for inspiration in his words now as well.

“He’s a really good character to have in the club. He’s enjoying being here and we enjoy having him. He’s fantastic.

“I think if you look at all the stats, he’s in the top five for everything – runs, engagements, try assists, pretty much everything.

“We’ve got some fantastic halves (in Super League), but personally I wouldn’t swap him for anybody.”

Salford snapped up Cross, 25, from Widnes Vikings, for whom he scored 18 tries last term.

“It’s only my opinion, but I think Deon could force his way in internationally,” added Rowley.

“I’m sure he’s being looked at.”

Salford host Catalans Dragons on Sunday.

