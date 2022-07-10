Wakefield Trinity captain Jacob Miller speaks on his future amid Castleford Tigers links

Wakefield Trinity skipper Jacob Miller says his future could be settled within the next month.

And if, as rumours suggest, the out-of-contract Australian ace departs the Be Well Support Stadium, where redevelopment work is now under way, he wants to do all he can to ensure Trinity are still a top-flight club.

Willie Poching’s side is trying to pull away from danger zone in what is an eighth season in red, white and blue for the 29-year-old halfback, who has been linked with neighbours Castleford Tigers.

The ex-Wests Tigers man, who had two years at Hull before signing for Wakefield, says he expects to see out his career in Super League – but stopped short of saying where.

“I’ve loved it in the UK. I’ve been here since 2013 and it’s a great place,” he said.

“I’m so glad I’ve had the opportunity to come and I think I will retire here.

“At this time of the season, there’s always going to be a little bit of speculation around the future.

“There’s been a few links and what not, but we will have to wait and see how the next month plays out.

“I’ve given it a little bit of thought, but I’ve tried not to put it to the front of my mind.

“I’ve tried to just focus on the job at hand, which is getting the results for Wakefield.”

Wakefield, now just two points in front of Toulouse after Saturday’s defeat, head to Hull KR on Sunday.

