Brodie Croft hoping to star for Salford Red Devils

New Salford halfback signing Brodie Croft is out to reignite his career in Super League and wants to leave his own lasting legacy at the Red Devils.

Croft started his career in the NRL with the Melbourne Storm but was released by the club at the end of 2019 to join Brisbane Broncos. He then struggled for regular game-time in Queensland.

He wants to get back to his best in England after a troubled time, much like Jackson Hastings did at the AJ Bell Stadium.

“Jackson certainly left a really good legacy here,” Croft told League Express.

“I just want to, I guess, pave the way for my own legacy and play the best football I’m capable of playing that delivers the best results on the field.

“We had a tough year [at the Broncos]. But I’m just looking forward to what the future holds.

“I enjoyed my time at Brisbane, being close to my family, but on-field results weren’t what we wanted. Now I’m in a really good physical and mental state and I’m ready to go at Salford for the 2022 season.”

Croft only played twelve NRL games in 2021 as the Broncos finished 14th on the ladder.

After playing under Craig Bellamy, once being described as ‘the next Cooper Cronk’ and being on the books with Brisbane, the 24-year-old is glad to be out of the intense NRL spotlight in the UK.

“Yeah, you could say that. When I was in Melbourne it’s predominantly AFL, so you don’t get much attention,” he admitted.

“I really enjoyed that part of being in Melbourne, you got to work, you train, you play at the weekends, the fans get behind you but then other than that you don’t really get recognised in the streets.

“That’s certainly something I look forward to here – a bit quieter off the field and so I can enjoy the experience over here with my family.”

Croft, who played for the Junior Kangaroos in 2019, helped the Storm win the World Club Challenge against Leeds three years ago.

The playmaker has signed a two-year deal with Salford and says he has always followed the northern hemisphere competition.

“I’ve always had a really big interest in Rugby League.

“I remember even as a young kid at home I’d always be watching the NRL and when I couldn’t get enough NRL I’d watch Super League, Queensland Cup and schoolboy rugby – I’m a Rugby League fanatic, I guess.

“I still had a year to run at Brisbane but I just felt it was the best for me to challenge myself in another direction. Also, my missus and all her family are from here it, so was a really good time to get over here.

“Salford have been so close in recent years but haven’t overcome that final hurdle and I hope to help them do that.

“That excites me and it’s a challenge I’m looking forward to.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.