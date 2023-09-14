Cronulla Sharks star Mawene Hiroti attracting Super League attraction

CRONULLA SHARKS star Mawene Hiroti is attracting Super League attraction.

The 24-year-old outside back has made just 19 appearances for the Sharks since joining the club back in 2020, signing a one-year deal ahead of the 2023 NRL season in order to go into his fourth season at Cronulla.

However, with his contract expiring and Super League clubs eyeing up talent abroad, the centre/winger is attracting attention from northern hemisphere clubs, League Express can reveal.

Hiroti was a member of the 2016 Australian Schoolboys team and also represented New Zealand at under-18s level, but has plied most of his trade with Sharks’ New South Wales Cup side Newtown Jets.

The 24-year-old powerhouse made his NRL debut for the South Sydney Rabbitohs as a teenager back in the 2018 NRl season before joining the Sharks in 2020, with his best year for Cronulla coming in 2021 where he played 14 matches, scoring five tries.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.