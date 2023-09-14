Five Super League players deserving of an England chance in Test series against Tonga

ENGLAND will play Tonga in a Test series at the end of the 2023 Super League season – that much is true.

But, just who will be chosen in Shaun Wane’s England squad is a mystery as the former Wigan Warriors boss casts his eyes over potential candidates.

In Super League so far this year, there has been plenty of English talent on show. So which five players are deserving of an England chance?

Tom Johnstone – Catalans Dragons

A number of years of devastating injuries and heartache has been put behind by Tom Johnstone, with the flying winger enjoying an incredible season in the south of France with Catalans. Johnstone has notched 21 tries in 18 games and has also made the second highest number of metres in Super League, but it’s also the winger’s willingness to help his Dragons side out of defence that has impressed head coach Steve McNamara. Wane’s eyes must surely be flickering the Yorkshireman’s way.

Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

Arguably the two most in-form wingers in Super League, Josh Charnley and Tom Johnstone on England’s wings is enough to get the mouth watering. Of course, Tommy Makinson – though injured at present – will likely take one jersey, but Charnley is definitely deserving of an England recall following a magnificent year with Leigh. The winger is the top try-scorer in Super League as well as the top metre-maker.

James McDonnell – Leeds Rhinos

Though he played a game for Ireland in the recent Rugby League World Cup, James McDonnell would almost certainly take a shot in the England side. The ex-Wigan man has been one of the Rhinos’ most consistent players in the back-row with his importance clearly emphasised by Leeds head coach Rohan Smith. It may be a little too early for the 23-year-old but he definitely wouldn’t let anyone down if chosen.

Cameron Smith – Leeds Rhinos

If James McDonnell has become important to this Leeds outfit, then Cameron Smith is perhaps the Rhinos’ most influential player. The loose-forward has an impact with and without the ball with Smith’s leadership skills often coming to the fore when the Rhinos need it most. With the ability to create something out of nothing and ball-playing abilities like few in Super League, Smith definitely deserves an opportunity on the international stage.

Matt Whitley – Catalans Dragons

Though he played two games for the England Knights back in 2018, Matt Whitley has never played for the England first-team – which is a massive shame. Whitley has thrived in the south of France with Catalans since making the move ahead of the 2019 Super League season and is being heavily linked with St Helens for 2024 and beyond – if that doesn’t show his worth then little will. Whitley would certainly give Wane another dimension in the back-row.