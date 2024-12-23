Crowdfunding initiative allows Championship club to pay for first-team training kit

LONDON BRONCOS have announced that the money raised through the fans led Crowdfunder has been used to pay for the first-team training kit for the upcoming season.

The Crowdfunder, which was set up by the London Broncos Supporters Association (now The London Rugby League Supporters’ Cooperative), was set up in October to help raise vital funds to keep the club in operation.

With more than 100 people contributing to the Crowdfunder it raised a total of £10,267 with this money now being used to pay for the London Broncos men’s training kits.

Speaking on the news that the supporters will be the sponsors of the kit, Lesley Boon who set up the Crowdfunder said: “It gave me great pleasure to help raise funds for a club I have loved for 44 years.

“It’s amazing what our fans can do when they come together with us raising over £10,000 in total.

“We’re very excited to have been part of helping the club move into the new season and are happy to see not only our contribution make a difference but for it to be recognised by the club on the kit.”

The training kits, which are made by Paladin, have a London Broncos Fan sponsor logo on the kit to mark today’s announcement.

