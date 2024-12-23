Ex-Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity stalwart appointed in new coaching role

FORMER Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity stalwart Craig Huby has been appointed as assistant coach of Sheffield Eagles.

The 38-year-old will become part of Craig Lingard’s backroom staff for the upcoming season, having spent a season Halifax Panthers last year, working under Liam Finn.

Huby followed Finn to The Shay, having worked alongside him previously at Dewsbury Rams, where he helped guide them back to the Betfred Championship in 2023.

In his playing days, Huby played over 250 games in Super League, which saw the forward turn out for the likes of Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity.

