Cumbria go for gold!

The BARLA County Championship Open Age Tri-Series could be settled on Saturday.

Cumbria, who stunned title-holders Lancashire at the weekend with a 22-18 win at Leigh Miners Rangers, will close as top dogs if they can account for Yorkshire at Millom.

Lancashire and Yorkshire go head-to-head on Sunday, meanwhile, in the battle to settle the Under 17s title.

The Under 19s competition continues with the clash of Cumbria and Yorkshire as part of a double-header, with the Open Age game, at Millom.

Fixtures

Saturday 9 November 2019

OPEN AGE & UNDER 19S

Cumbria v Yorkshire (at Millom).

Sunday 10 November 2019

UNDER 17S

Yorkshire v Lancashire (at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone).