Cumbria go for gold!

The BARLA County Championship Open Age Tri-Series could be settled on Saturday.
Cumbria, who stunned title-holders Lancashire at the weekend with a 22-18 win at Leigh Miners Rangers, will close as top dogs if they can account for Yorkshire at Millom.
Lancashire and Yorkshire go head-to-head on Sunday, meanwhile, in the battle to settle the Under 17s title.
The Under 19s competition continues with the clash of Cumbria and Yorkshire as part of a double-header, with the Open Age game, at Millom.
Fixtures
Saturday 9 November 2019
OPEN AGE & UNDER 19S
Cumbria v Yorkshire (at Millom).
Sunday 10 November 2019
UNDER 17S
Yorkshire v Lancashire (at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone).