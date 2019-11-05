Which team has been given more TV games than anyone else?

The Super League fixtures are out and with that, there’s a whole load of talking points.

One of the most popular discussions every year are Sky’s selection of TV games, with many fans moaning they’re on too much, and others not enough!

So far, Sky have selected their Thursday night games for the first 21 rounds along with 11 Friday picks alongside their weekend-long coverage of both Easter and Magic Weekend.

The team that comes out on top is Warrington, who will have been selected on 11 occasions already by the competition’s broadcaster.

That’s three more than Castleford, Leeds and Hull FC, who are joint second on eight.

At the other end of the spectrum, Catalans are the lowest, with just two games currently being shown. There is hope they will come up with a broadcast deal, however.

Number of televised games in Sky’s first picks:

Warrington 11

Castleford 8

Leeds 8

Hull FC 8

Wigan 7

St Helens 7

Hull KR 7

Salford 6

Huddersfield 5

Wakefield 5

Toronto 4

Catalans 2