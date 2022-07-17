Two-time Challenge Cup winner Ricky Bibey dies aged 40

Two-time Challenge Cup winner Ricky Bibey has died at the age of 40.

Bibey passed away while on holiday in Italy, and local media reports there say he was found dead at a hotel in Florence on Saturday.

The prop forward resented Wigan Warriors, Leigh Centurions, St Helens, Oldham and Wakefield Trinity in his career, retiring in 2012 through injury.

Bibey won Challenge Cups with both Wigan and Saints, featuring as an interchange in their final successes of 2002 and 2004 respectively.

He also won the Northern Rail Cup in the second of his three spells with hometown club Leigh, in 2006.

“Ricky was a typical no-nonsense prop forward,” said Steve Maden, a former teammate at Leigh, in tribute.

“He was a fantastic player to play alongside and a great lad as well, the life and soul of the party.

“Ricky feared no-one on a rugby pitch and always did the hard yards when you needed them and never shirked a challenge.

“That’s what made him such a popular player with his team-mates because he had everyone’s back, and he left it all on the pitch.

“He was a talented player, too, with a lot of football in him.

“Everyone who knew him will be so sad to hear this news.”

