Sir Lindsay Hoyle on ‘real honour’ of being made RFL president

Sir Lindsay Hoyle says it will be a “real honour” to become the next president of the RFL.

The Speaker of the House of Commons will become the 31st person to hold the ceremonial role when he succeeds Clare Balding CBE in December.

Sir Lindsay, the MP for Chorley and a Warrington Wolves fan, will serve in the position through 2023.

A former Chairman of the Chorley Borough club, Hoyle never misses an opportunity to promote Rugby League to potential converts.

When the annual G7 Speakers Conference was held in his home parliamentary constituency of Chorley last year, he presented each of the participants, including USA House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, and singer Alfie Boe with personalised Warrington shirts.

“I have been a Rugby League fan all my life – I think it’s an absolutely fantastic sport – so it is a real honour to be asked to be RFL president,” he said.

“Since my father introduced me to the game, I have loved the fast pace, high collision nature of Rugby League, but also its vital role in bringing communities together and developing upcoming talent.”

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer called Sir Lindsay “a worthy successor” to the current President Clare Balding.

He said: I’m personally thrilled that Sir Lindsay has accepted the invitation to serve as the RFL President for 2023, and delighted that the Rugby League Council shares that enthusiasm.

“He has been a passionate advocate for Rugby League for many years, more than ever since his election as Speaker, and combines that passion with great knowledge of all aspects of the sport.”

Meanwhile Sue Taylor, the chair of the British Amateur Rugby League Association (BARLA), last week began an 18-month term as vice-president.

She replaced Mike Smith, who takes a new role as deputy vice-president for the next six months.

