Challenge Cup final rejection driving Oliver Partington to return to form with Wigan Warriors

Oliver Partington is determined to use the disappointment of missing out on a Challenge Cup final to regain a regular place in the Wigan Warriors side.

The prop forward has been a near-constant in the team over the last three years, almost always as a starter in the previous two, but he has made only two starts this season and found himself on the sidelines for some of Wigan’s biggest games.

Partington, who is still only 23, admits himself that he has not always hit the standards he wants to reach this year.

But an impressive display at Castleford Tigers the week after missing out on selection for the Warriors’ Tottenham triumph showed that he is willing to fight for his place, which he retained for their most recent game against Salford Red Devils.

“It was tough to miss out on the Challenge Cup Final,” said Partington, who is currently part of the England Knights squad.

“I was living the game as they were playing it, I took every contact as they did.

“It was a tough watch, very emotional and I’m just happy they got the win because they deserve it.

“It’s definitely given me a bit more drive, seeing the lads win it and not being on the pitch.

“That will drive me on because I’ve had a taste of it. I want a piece of that.

“I want to play my part, whatever that is. Obviously, I want to be playing and if I’m improving each week then I’m putting my hand up to do that.

“I’ve not played my best this year yet but I think that was a step towards getting back to my best. But I’ve still got a lot to improve on.

“It’s just bringing something when I come off the bench, or just bringing more of what I do; the energy, the defensive side, trying to be aggressive, and trying to get my carry up there with the other big boys. I’m not the biggest, so I need to find ways to make those metres.”

Peet, who has worked with Partington going all the way back to the Scholarship, said: “There have been times this year when his performance levels haven’t been good enough, which he’s aware of.

“I’ve spoken to the players about his attitude, as a player who has missed out on games he wants to play in.

“He’s not sulked for a second. He’s worked hard, supported the lads who are picked, and then taken his opportunity.

“He knows he has that shirt to keep hold of now and it’s his job to make it really difficult to leave him out in the future.”

Wigan last week announced contract extensions with three other homegrown stars.

Sam Powell and Ethan Havard are now contracted until the end of 2024, while Liam Byrne will stay at the Warriors until 2025.

