Hull KR hooker Jez Litten hoping to play his way into England Knights contention

Jez Litten hopes that a strong finish to the season for Hull KR can put him in contention to play for England Knights.

The hooker was named in Paul Anderson’s Knights performance squad for the first time earlier this season, one of two Hull KR players alongside halfback Mikey Lewis.

Litten, 24, has been a key figure for the Robins over the past two years, having crossed the River Hull when he left Hull FC at the end of 2019.

He helped them reach the Super League play-off semi-finals last year and a big role in reaching the top six again this season would put him in the frame to wear an England shirt if the Knights secure fixtures at the end of the year.

Having previously represented England Academy on the international stage, Litten knows what that would mean.

“I was able to do it in the Academy, in Australia, so hopefully I get the chance to do it again,” said Litten.

“It’s always an honour to represent your country, I think it’s the best thing you can do.

“I’ve just got to try and focus on performances and try and keep them up.

“At the back end of the year everybody will be right up for it, but with the England Knights at the end of it, it will give me that extra little push.”

Hull KR’s season was steered back on track in the two weeks between the Challenge Cup final and the international break.

After four losses in a row in all competitions – scoring just two tries in the process – the Robins scored seven tries in a thumping of Salford Red Devils before a more than respectable defeat at league leaders St Helens.

“We’ve always scored points, we’ve always been a team that people call entertainers,” said Litten.

“For us not to score a try and things like that built pressure on us. When we did that, we just got the monkey off our back.”

