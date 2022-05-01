Wigan Warriors’ Cade Cust outlines silverware goal ahead of Challenge Cup semi-final

Cade Cust is looking forward to a second go at St Helens this Saturday as he looks to move a step closer to fulfilling his goal of winning trophies with Wigan Warriors.

The halfback has proven a shrewd addition to the Wigan ranks this season, having arrived from Manly Sea Eagles in the NRL.

Cust, 23, has played every game so far this campaign, helping Wigan to a good start in Super League while also reaching the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

The knockout competition offers the Warriors, and Cust, the first chance of silverware this season.

“You see how much history this club’s got; I’ve come over here to win trophies first and foremost,” said Cust.

“I want to win here, that’s my goal. We’re definitely (capable) if we keep training well. I think we’re going in the right direction.”

St Helens are the team standing in their way on all fronts, as the opponents on Saturday at Elland Road and the defending Super League champions.

Wigan were comfortably second best in the Good Friday derby at the Totally Wicked Stadium just a couple of weeks ago and Cust says that they are aiming for Saints’ standards.

“They’ve been the benchmark for the last three or four years,” he said.

“It’s just the full 80 minutes, which I don’t think we’ve put together. They’re good at doing that week in, week out.

“We’re under no illusions that that’s where we want to be and we’ve got to work hard off the pitch to match them.”

Cust is enjoying life at the Warriors but sees much more room for improvement in his own game and for the team.

“Coming into a new team and new structures, it takes a bit of time to find my feet, but there’s progress at the moment,” he said.

“I don’t think we’ve all connected over a full 80 yet. We’ve shown only glimpses. But we’re slowly progressing towards a good season.”

He’s thankful for the club’s efforts in helping him settle easily in the UK and appreciates the love of supporters as well, having found out just how Rugby League-mad Wigan is now that he is living there.

“All the fans are really involved and I like that side of it,” said Cust.

“That’s something I’ve never experienced before, if you’re just going out to get groceries a few fans will come up. It makes you feel good.”

Having strongly emphasised the culture at the Warriors since taking over as head coach, Matt Peet has been pleased to see Cust settling into things off the field as well as on it.

“We’ve been really pleased with him and we feel he’s building as well,” said Peet.

“To settle into the country, the competition and the club is not easy, and we’re pleased with the way Cade has gone about his business. He’s immersed himself in the town and in the club and we love him to bits.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.