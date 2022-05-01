Denive Balmforth set for big things says Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson

Brett Hodgson has predicted a “big future” for Denive Balmforth after the young hooker made an eye-catching Hull FC debut.

Balmforth only signed for the Black and Whites at the beginning of March, paying a transfer fee to Warrington Wolves to secure the 18-year-old.

After some impressive displays for the Reserves and Academy, Balmforth was given a maiden first-team opportunity on Saturday for the visit of Toulouse Olympique.

He came off the bench for the final 25 minutes of the game but only needed two minutes to make a big impact, supporting a break to score a try in a big win for the team.

His all-round game, taking over the hooker role from club legend Danny Houghton, was solid and Hull coach Hodgson was excited by what he saw.

“He was good offensively, he had some good quality out of dummy-half, and he was rewarded with the try, which is always pleasing on your debut game,” said Hodgson.

“He’s a good kid and we think that he’s got a big future. He’s got his taste of it now.

“There will be some elements he will look at and be happy with, and some elements he can improve, but it was pleasing.”

Balmforth, who already weighs in at almost 100kg despite his age and being only five feet nine inches tall, has not been the only young talent to catch the eye of Hodgson and the rest of the Hull FC staff.

“We had quite a conversation among the coaches about another couple of players. Jacob Hookem was very close to being in the squad (to play Toulouse) as well,” revealed Hodgson.

“We went with Denive just for the fact he’s been probably the best performer at Academy and Reserves level in the past four to six weeks.

“Davy Litten is contributing very well at Whitehaven (on loan) and with the Academy. We want to continue investing in that and build those players to become first-team players.”

