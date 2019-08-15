Czech Republic set to face Serbia and Poland in historic double-header

An historic double-header is set to place in Vrchlabi on Saturday 24 August, when the Czech Republic play Serbia in a full international, preceded by their U18s facing Poland U20s, in a first-ever encounter between the nations.

“Two new junior teams joined the Czech competition in 2019 and they are both full of talented players,” said Czech U18s head coach David Lahr. “Our plan is to retain as many of these newcomers within rugby league, to stage high quality and fun-packed regular national team training sessions, and to play at least two international matches every year starting next season.”

“The team is in a good humour ever since their first training camp. We have a balanced mix of players and it is my hope that, working together, we will come away winners,” Lahr added.

In the main match, the Czech Republic will play their second international against Serbia after a gap of three years, the Serbs winning 32-4 on that occasion. The visitors will bring a core of U23 players with some more experienced reinforcements.

CZRLA president, Lukas Hergott, noted: “This will be an international rugby league festival for Vrchlabí and the Czech Rugby League Association. We were initially supposed to be facing Holland on that date but they are unable to play due to unforeseen circumstances. However, we are thrilled that Serbia have accepted our invitation for a Test match.

“Serbia is a flagship rugby league nation in Eastern Europe with a highly evolved national and international competition who we look up to, and we are sure they will test our national team to the fullest. We see this match as the first building block of our 2020 preparations.”