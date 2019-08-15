Wakefield blow as Fifita is ruled out for the season

Dave Fifita will miss Wakefield’s relegation run-in due to a foot injury.

The prop has been playing through the pain for a number of weeks, but Trinity have made the move to put Fifita under the knife despite their battle against the drop.

Chris Chester confirmed Fifita will now miss the rest of the season, missing key games against Hull KR and London.

“Dave Fifita won’t play this week,” Chester told BBC Radio Leeds.

“We’ve made the call to get Dave some surgery on that foot which will rule Dave Fifita out for the rest of the season unfortunately.

“He’s been hanging on and hanging on for this surgery. We thought we could get through it without surgery but the discomfort he’s in meant we had to get it done sooner rather than later.

“We’ve got that base covered with Chris Green, Adam Tangata and Anthony England.”