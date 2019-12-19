D-Day beckons for BARLA National Cup entrants

Time is running out for amateur Rugby League clubs wishing to enter the 2020 BARLA National Cup.

The deadline for teams hoping to emulate Thatto Heath by lifting the coveted trophy is tomorrow evening (Friday 20 December).

Entry is free for BARLA members – the cost for non-members is £15.

Entry forms can be downloaded from the BARLA website. Completed forms and entry fees should be sent to BARLA, West Yorkshire House, 4 New North Parade, Huddersfield, HD1 5JP or emailed to secretary@barla.org.uk. Non-members can pay through BACS, to Yorkshire Bank, BARLA (sort code 05-04-69, account no No.17080980).

The competition gets under way on Saturday 4 January and will culminate in a final on Sunday 19 April 2020, at a venue to be announced.

Dates for each round are:

Preliminary Round: Saturday 4 January

Round One: Saturday 18 January

Round Two: Saturday 15 February

Quarter-Finals: Saturday 29 February

Semi-Finals: Saturday 28 March

Final: Sunday 19 April

BARLA Vice-Chair Steve Manning said: “Dates have been agreed with the RFL to avoid early-round date clashes with the Coral Challenge Cup, which occurred last year.

“We hope this will encourage more sides to enter the competition this season from all playing leagues in the country.”

He continued: “We had a great final last year when Thatto Heath Crusaders A defeated West Hull, whose Kingstone Press Cider National Conference Premier League side later defeated Thatto Heath Crusaders in the NCL’s Grand Final.

“BARLA are once again looking to play the final on the Sunday so as not to disrupt the open age leagues that play their games on the Saturday.

“We hope this will result in neutral supporters of the amateur game, together with the competing finalists’ supporters, attending the final in great numbers as well, to create a superb atmosphere.”

He concluded: “We hope all amateur clubs will buy into the competition.”