Who makes your Championship team of the decade?

The decade is almost over and with that, it gives everyone a chance to reflect.

For some, it’s an opportunity to compare pictures from the start of the decade to now. For others, it’s a chance to reminisce on their favourite memories.

For us? It provides a good old fashioned debate about Championship rugby.

It’s been a fine 10 years for the competition and it has seen some fantastic players.

But who would make your team of the decade?

At the risk of abuse, Matt Shaw has put his team together to get things going. Make sure to name yours on our forum!

Matt Shaw’s Championship Team of the Decade

Fullback – Quentin Laulu-Togagae

Winger – Will Sharp

Centre – Greg Worthington

Centre – Menzie Yere

Winger – Liam Kay

Stand-off – Martyn Ridyard

Scrum-half – Ryan Brierley

Prop – Eddie Battye

Hooker – Bob Beswick

Prop – Mitch Stringer

Second-row – Dane Manning

Second-row – Andrew Dixon

Loose-forward – John Davies