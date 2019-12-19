Who makes your Championship team of the decade?

The decade is almost over and with that, it gives everyone a chance to reflect.
For some, it’s an opportunity to compare pictures from the start of the decade to now. For others, it’s a chance to reminisce on their favourite memories.
For us? It provides a good old fashioned debate about Championship rugby.
It’s been a fine 10 years for the competition and it has seen some fantastic players.
But who would make your team of the decade?
At the risk of abuse, Matt Shaw has put his team together to get things going. Make sure to name yours on our forum!
Matt Shaw’s Championship Team of the Decade
Fullback – Quentin Laulu-Togagae
Winger – Will Sharp
Centre – Greg Worthington
Centre – Menzie Yere
Winger – Liam Kay
Stand-off – Martyn Ridyard
Scrum-half – Ryan Brierley
Prop – Eddie Battye
Hooker – Bob Beswick
Prop – Mitch Stringer
Second-row – Dane Manning
Second-row – Andrew Dixon
Loose-forward – John Davies