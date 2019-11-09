Dale Ferguson joins boyhood club Featherstone

Featherstone Rovers have further added to their squad with the addition of Dale Ferguson.

The Scotland international was a free agent after being released by Huddersfield midway through last season.

Ferguson, 31, won the Super League league leaders’ shield with the Giants in 2013, before returning to the club after a spell with Bradford.

“I’m over the moon to be joining the Rovers,” he said.

“As a young lad I supported the club and last season I got a taste of what it is like to play here on a month loan and I can’t wait to get the chance to play here permanently now.

“The boys last year did really well. I kept tabs on them all year especially after the month I’d spent here on loan. I felt they were really unlucky in the Grand Final over in Toronto but that’s been set now as a benchmark and with the team that the club have built, we’re looking to push on and hopefully get promoted.

“For me 2020 is about getting some game time and consistency after a rough old time in 2019 dealing with injuries. After that then it’ll be about helping this team achieve all of its goals both on and off the field.”