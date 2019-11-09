Rudge the star as four-try masterclass earns England victory

England captain Emily Rudge scored four tries as the Lionesses defeated Papua New Guinea 24-10.

7,000 watched on as Craig Richards’ side overcame the Orchids in Goroka.

Rudge, who was nominated for Women of Steel this year, grabbed England’s first-ever four-try haul, with Leeds’ Dannielle Anderson and Wigan’s Rachel Thompson also dotting down.

Rudge got her first on 20 minutes and bagged her brace before the break, with Saints team-mate Jodie Cunningham the creator for both tries as England went in 8-0 ahead.

She bagged her hat-trick shortly after the break before Anderson added another to develop a 16-point lead.

The hosts gave themselves hope when Shirley Joe scored, but Rudge bagged her fourth and Thompson added another to ensure victory, before Ua Rave scored late on for PNG.

The two teams will play each other again in Port Moresby next week in a doubleheader with Great Britain at the Oil Search Stadium.

Lionesses: Tara-Jane Stanley, Rebecca Greenfield, Rachel Thompson, Naomi Williams, Kelsey Gentles; Jodie Cunningham, Faye Gaskin; Amy Johnson, Tara Jones, Grace Field, Emily Rudge, Chantelle Crowl, Shannon Lacey. Subs: Charlotte Booth, Georgia Roche, Dannielle Anderson, Tamzin Renouf.

Orchids: Gemma Schnaubelt, Ua Ravu, Belinda Gwasamun, Erswin Kaiat, Lyiannah Allan; Angelena Watego, Lila Malabag; Elsie Albert, Shirley Joe, Tahina Booth, Elizabeth Paisoi, Gloria Kaupa, Janet Johns. Subs: Roswita Kapo, Seroge Sabume, Carol Humeu, Kia Monaei.