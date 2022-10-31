Dan Norman on Jared Waerea-Hargreaves shot and ‘class’ World Cup experience

DAN NORMAN loved the experience of taking on New Zealand in his Test debut and feels Ireland can build from this World Cup.

The Irish have been eliminated from the tournament, going down 48-10 at Leeds, but for Norman it was his first match for the Wolfhounds.

“It was a good experience,” he said.

“Facing the Haka for the first time was surreal. Coming up against some of the best players in the world was a really good experience.

“It was a big challenge but I thought the boys stood up to it. We did well in parts and we were unlucky with a few lapses in concentration where sides like that are going to take them.

“But I’m proud of all the boys and what we’ve done in this tournament.”

Norman has been playing in his first World Cup, and believes Ireland have built a great bond in their squad.

“The World Cup has been class,” he said.

“I remember coming to the last World Cup that was in England watching New Zealand and to now be playing against some of those players I was watching, is a bit of a pinch-me moment. I was about 15 or 16. It’s mad.

“We’ve got a really good bond. We’re building towards something big, so it’s just to carry on from this tournament and keep building.”

Norman was hit high in the first half by Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, for which the Kiwi was sin-binned.

The prop was taken from the field after the hit but said afterwards: “I’m all good.

“I felt fine but the doc decided and he knows what’s best at the end of the day. You have to respect what the doc says.

“I’ve not seen it [the hit] back yet. It was just in the heat of the moment; I’ve not seen it.”

Norman has helped St Helens win Super League this year and has now made his international debut.

He said: “I’ve played a lot more games than I did the year before; I had a few injuries this year as well. But it’s been a big year for me, I’ve loved every minute of it.

“There have been some good experiences, I’ve played in some big games and with some top players. I just hope I can carry on and keep going next year.”

