Dan Norman seeks Leigh Leopards chance after ‘hard year’ at St Helens

DAN NORMAN has left St Helens to play more regularly – but he knows that won’t be easy at Leigh Leopards either.

The prop spent three years with Saints after signing from London Broncos, but only made 21 appearances and struggled to cement a place in their first-choice line-up.

In both 2022 and 2023, Norman spent short spells on loan at Leigh, playing five times, and his much-anticipated signing on a permanent basis has now been confirmed, as has that of fellow forwards Owen Trout, from Huddersfield Giants, and Swinton Lions’ 23-year-old prospect Louis Brogan.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Saints and being part of a team that made history. They’re one of the best teams there’s ever been,” said Ireland international Norman, 26.

“It’s always a challenge to get in the team and this year has been a bit of a hard year for me.

“I’m at the stage of my career where I need to play regularly. But I’m under no illusions how hard it will be and how hard I’ll have to work because Leigh’s pack has been immense this year.”

Tom Amone and Robbie Mulhern formed a devastating partnership at prop while Norman, who has signed a two-year deal, will also face competition from England Knights player Trout.

The 24-year-old started his career with Leeds Rhinos and spent the last four years with Huddersfield, although he hasn’t played since the beginning of May due to a serious knee injury.

“I loved my time at Huddersfield and was sad to leave in many ways, but I felt it was the right time to move on and have a change of scenery,” said Trout, who is contracted until 2026.

Norman, Trout and Brogan – who has signed a two-year deal with the club he began his career at, playing one friendly in 2019 before signing for Swinton – are the first three signings announced by Leigh, whose coach Adrian Lam was named Super League coach of the year at last week’s Rugby League Awards.

Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “Having already had Dan at our club, we can’t speak highly enough of him as a player and a person.

“Owen’s 2023 season was cut short by an ACL injury, but his recovery has been going well. He’s fit and raring to go in pre-season.

“There are some hidden gems in the Championship and Louis is someone I’ve been keeping my eye on. He will play a big part in 2024 and I’d expect him to play a number of first-team games.”

Leigh have also confirmed one-year deals for youngsters Lewis Baxter and Jack Darbyshire, from St Helens and Warrington Wolves respectively.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.