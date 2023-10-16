Matt Ellis’ Wakefield Trinity takeover edges closer to completion

WAKEFIELD TRINITY chairman John Minards says businessman Matt Ellis’ takeover is still going through the necessary legal processes, but is firmly on track.

And Minards has confirmed the new main stand at the Be Well Support Stadium (Belle Vue), which will form a key part of the relegated club’s bid to regain Super League status under IMG’s incoming grading process, is set to be up and running in time for pre-season matches.

Wakefield will be preparing for a first campaign outside the top-flight since 1998.

And millionaire Ellis, who runs DIY Kitchens, based at South Kirkby near Pontefract, is ready to bring in experienced Daryl Powell as coach as soon as his deal for the club he has supported since watching a game during Trinity’s first Super League season in 1999 is completed.

The ambitious 39-year-old, who was involved in a number of this year’s signings under Mark Applegarth through his role on the club’s advisory board, has pledged funds to maintain a full-time squad and plans to appoint a recruitment and salary cap manager.

But that squad won’t include highly-rated duo, back Will Dagger and Australian prop Jai Whitbread, who have joined York and Hull KR respectively.

Meanwhile former Samoa centre Peter Mata’utia, who played under Powell at both Castleford and Warrington and had been tipped to join Wakefield, has announced his retirement at the age of 32.

“I don’t want to give a timescale on the completion of the takeover process, because having been involved in lots of things like this over the years, it’s impossible to predict exactly how long the legal checks will take,” said Minards.

“But nobody from either side is doing anything to cause a delay, and the will is very much there to get on with things.

“In regard to the stand, while there have been a few delays, we’re on course for a handover by the end of November, and the project is on budget, which is great news.”

