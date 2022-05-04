Dane Chisholm leaves Featherstone Rovers for permanent deal at League One club

League One side Keighley Cougars have announced the signing of halfback Dane Chisholm from Featherstone Rovers on a deal until the end of next season.

The Australian has fallen out of contention at Featherstone this season, with the Championship club recruiting heavily to achieve their aim of promotion.

After spending time on loan at London Broncos last month, Chisholm has now made a permanent move and dropped down a division to join Keighley until the end of 2023.

The 31-year-old, who has also played for Hull KR, Bradford Bulls and Sheffield Eagles having started out at Melbourne Storm, said: “I’m really excited to be coming to a club with big ambitions.

“It was a big part of my decision in signing with the Cougars. We already have a really strong squad and I hope to add value to that.”

Cougars head of rugby Andrew Henderson added: “When we were made aware of Dane’s availability, we didn’t hesitate to reach out and contact him.

“Dane is a quality player that further strengthens our squad. He is certainly proven at the next level, but has had experience of this division previously, so he will not be fazed by playing in this competition.

“Personally, I feel with Dane’s ability, skillset and experience he can become a valued member of this team.”

Keighley, who are second in League One after winning five matches from five to start the season, have also signed prop Toby Everett on loan from Batley Bulldogs.