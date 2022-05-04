Salford Red Devils secure stars to new contracts

Salford Red Devils hooker Andy Ackers has signed a new deal to remain with the Super League side for the 2023 season.

Ackers, 28, first signed for the club midway through to the 2020 season, following the demise of former club Toronto Wolfpack.

An ever-present for Salford so far this season, his contract was due to expire at the end of this year but the club have tied him down with a one-year extension.

“Having worked with Andy before, I take a lot of personal satisfaction and pride in Andy’s continued progression,” said Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley, who also coached Ackers at Toronto.

“Every year he becomes more well rounded, level headed and a more complete rugby league player. He’s been a fantastic competitor every week at training and in games, setting his standards high and working hard to achieve.

“I’m delighted to be able to continue working alongside him and pleased his future in a Salford shirt is confirmed.”

The Red Devils have also announced a new deal for Kallum Watkins to stay until the end of 2023, while fellow centre Deon Cross has had an option to extend his contract exercised by the club.