Danika Priim on ‘insane’ nomination for huge sports pundit award

TV pundit Danika Priim has described her nomination for a top award as “overwhelming”.

The former Leeds Rhinos and England prop is up against footballing legends Ian Wright, Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville, plus Formula One’s David Coulthard and horse racing’s Ruby Walsh, to be named as Sports Pundit of the Year at the Broadcast Sport Awards next month.

The nomination has come for Priim’s work on Channel 4’s coverage of Super League, but she also appears on Sky and BBC, and she admits that finding out she was on the shortlist was a surreal moment.

“It’s insane,” said Priim, who hung up her playing boots at the end of 2021.

“I have just retired and have had the chance to do something I really love and now I find myself up against people who do this for a living. So, as great as it is, it is also really overwhelming.

“Joe Gardner (editor and producer) and Channel 4 put me forward for the award initially but there were hundreds of people up for it, so I just thought it was a nice gesture. But then a week or so ago I was just about to go into a meeting and Joe rang me and dropped the bombshell that I was in the final six.

“I just look at the shortlist and wonder what I am doing there.

“But I am really excited about it. I’m going to get to dress up and go to an awards ceremony and hopefully I will get to meet some of my sporting heroes. As cliched as it sounds, that, and the fact I’m even nominated, is a win for me no matter what happens with the award.

“Being a big sports fan, those other five nominees are all massive names and I still don’t quite know how to react to the fact I am nominated alongside them.”

Channel 4’s coverage of Super League is also up for the Best Sports Production of the Year prize and Priim believes the different coverage the channel gives the game has been key to the two nominations.

“I just feel so privileged to be in this position and I think that is because of the kind of coverage Channel 4 gives to the game,” added Priim, who works full-time as a teacher at Springwell Academy in Leeds.

“Working for them has been a bit different; things have been a bit refreshed and new.

“We always talk about the inclusivity of the game and Joe and Channel 4 are trying to cover all that and get the whole umbrella of what Rugby League is into each broadcast.

“The way the video graphics and advertisements for it have been produced have been great and I’ve loved being a part of it.”

The Broadcast Sport Awards will take place on Tuesday November 1st at the London Hilton hotel.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.