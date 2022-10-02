Keighley Cougars star Jack Miller’s special family award-winning connection

September 26 will now always be an extra special day in the Miller household.

Exactly ten years on from Tony Miller winning League One Coach of the Year with Doncaster, his son Jack was named Player of the Year for the same competition at last week’s end-of-season awards.

Keighley’s Jack took home the individual honour after being instrumental in the Cougars’ unbeaten season that culminated in promotion to the Championship. And he admits the win was made even more special by the day it fell on.

“My old man has been involved with the game for most of his life, and that is probably why I am playing the game now,” said the 27-year-old.

“He was coach at Doncaster for a number of years and on Monday morning my step-mum tagged me in a post on Facebook. A memory had come up that it was ten years to the day that my dad won League One Coach of the Year.

“She said wouldn’t it be nice if I went on to win League One Player of the Year on the same day.

“I think some things are probably written that way and this is definitely a nice memory to have and share with him.

“But I am shocked to win it more than anything. I know we’ve had a good year but I didn’t expect to be nominated for award. Mo Agoro has been unbelievable this year and thought he was a dead cert for it.

“If you’re ever going to have a dream year this is probably it. I don’t think much can top what we’ve done this year. As a club it’s been unbelievable on and off the field and this individual award just tops it off.”

The Player of the Year award in the Championship went to Leigh hooker Edwin Ipape, in his first season in the UK after leaving Papua New Guinea.

“It’s an amazing feeling to get this honour. It’s one hell of a thing, I never thought I was capable of it but I’m so humbled,” said Ipape.

Other award winners:

Championship Young Player of the Year – Sam Eseh (Featherstone Rovers/Barrow Raiders)

Championship Coach of the Year – Paul Crarey (Barrow Raiders)

Championship Club of the Year – Barrow Raiders

League One Young Player of the Year – George Roby (Swinton Lions)

League One Coach of the Year – Rhys Lovegrove (Keighley Cougars)

League One Club of the Year – Keighley Cougars

Championship/League One Foundation of the Year – Sheffield Eagles

Special Awards – Kevin Nicholas (Batley Bulldogs) and Chris Hamilton (Oldham)

