Danny Addy leaves Salford Red Devils ahead of move away from Super League club

SALFORD RED DEVILS man Danny Addy has left the Super League club ahead of a move elsewhere.

The Scotland international joined the club from the then-Leigh Centurions in December 2020 and has since made 41 appearances.

He leaves with the best wishes of everyone at the club and we would like to thank him for his efforts during his time in the red and white.

Reflecting on his time at Salford, Addy said: “I would like to thank everyone involved for the last three years at Salford. I have loved my time here and met some friends for life – thank you!”

Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease has added: “Danny is a first-class professional and it has been a pleasure to work alongside him for the last three years.

“He has made a big contribution to the club and I know his teammates – past and present – hold him in very high regard.

“I would like to thank Danny for his contribution to the club and wish him the best of luck in his future ventures!”

