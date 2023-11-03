“I don’t believe he would ever leave for us for another Super League job” – Derek Beaumont explains Adrian Lam’s future at Leigh Leopards

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has spoken of his desire to extend head coach Adrian Lam’s contract at the Leigh Sports Village.

Lam’s deal runs until the end of the next season, with Beaumont keen to keep the former Wigan Warriors boss at the club for a number of years.

The outspoken owner believes that Lam would never leave Leigh for another Super League job – only if an NRL club came calling.

“Adrian works really well with me, Jukesy (Neil Jukes), Chezzy (Chris Chester) and in the environment. Adrian is a player’s coach, the players have massive respect for him and he likes to reward them with downtime and likes his own down time,” Beaumont told Leopards TV.

“If people achieve their goals then they reap the rewards, it’s probably not how a lot of top end clubs would operate so I think he fits in really well with how we are.

“He is settled over here, he has got Lokie (Lachlan Lam) over here. I know he would like his other son over here but that couldn’t happen. He has no reason to leave the environment he is in.

“I don’t believe he would ever leave us for another Super League job because he sees this as the best one in terms of the relationship he has, he is well rewarded and valued correctly with the facilities etc. It’s just great.

“He did tell me right from day one that the only thing he would consider is if a top NRL club came in for him as a head coach and not an assistant.

“He’s obviously in their eyes over there because he is assistant to Mal Meninga at Australia and will be taking that into the next World Cup.”

That being said, Beaumont isn’t worried about the future.

“How long we keep him? I’m not worried about it. While Adrian is here, we will enjoy the party. He is definitely here next year and his son is here the year after.

“I would like to get Adrian’s contract aligned to at least another year beyond so we are never in that process (of it being his final year). I think he would like that.

“Adrian has always been one of those that sees himself as valued at the end of the year having proved himself. He is always happy to take on short deals.”

