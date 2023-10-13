Danny McGuire breaks silence on Hull KR exit

DANNY MCGUIRE has broken his silence on his exit from Hull KR.

McGuire, who has been assistant at Craven Park under both Tony Smith and Willie Peters, left his post earlier this morning with the East Yorkshire club confirming the news.

The former Leeds Rhinos halfback has been heavily linked with a move to Castleford Tigers to become Craig Lingard’s assistant and now he has spoken on the issue for the first time.

McGuire, taking to X, said: “After the announcement this morning just thought I’d pop on here.

“I have absolutely loved my time at Rovers. East Hull had become mine and my family’s second home. In the last six years the club has grown so much, and I feel proud of the role that I played in this as both a player and coach.

“I would just like to say a big thank you to all the fans. You are loyal, passionate and unbelievably supportive. I will miss the roar of the East Stand on a Friday night.

“Thank you to all of the staff at Craven Park. Lots of fantastic people, who continue to give their all for the club.

“To all the players that I have played alongside and coached, I’ve enjoyed every minute of our journey together. Such a special group and I wish you success going forward.

“Whatever lies ahead for me, I will always give my best, as I always tried to do at KR.

“Thanks, Danny Mags.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.