Hull KR’s Jimmy Keinhorst finds new club

HULL KR’S Jimmy Keinhorst has found a new club following his exit from the Super League side at the end of the 2023 season.

Keinhorst arrives at York Knights from top-flight outfit Hull KR, having began his professional rugby league career with Leeds Rhinos.

The centre joined Leeds in 2012 and went on to make 90 appearances for the Rhinos during his seven seasons at Headingley Stadium, scoring 32 tries.

Keinhorst won the League Leaders’ Shield with Leeds in 2015 and featured in the 2015 Grand Final, assisting Josh Walters’ match-winning try against Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford.

The Leeds-born man was also used as an interchange by Leeds at Wembley Stadium in the 2012 Betfred Challenge Cup Final defeat to Warrington Wolves.

After leaving Leeds in 2018, Keinhorst signed for Hull KR ahead of the following season, scoring 14 tries in 72 appearances for the Robins.

The Germany international returns to York on a permanent basis, having played five times for York during the 2020 campaign, which was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Keinhorst said on his move to York: “I’m really excited to have signed for the Knights and I can’t wait to get started in 2024!

“When the opportunity to sign the Club came about, I jumped at it, having had past experience at York and really enjoyed my time here, even though it was only a short spell.

“I felt like I had unfinished business here, so it’s great to be here for a longer spell.

“Having seen how the team finished last season in strong fashion, I’m really excited to be joining this group of players and coaching staff.”

Head Coach Andrew Henderson added: “I believe that Jimmy is going to be a really important signing for us. After meeting Jimmy, I could tell that he was going to be the right fit for this Club.

“Jimmy is the ultimate professional and even at 34-years-old, I still think that he has some good rugby league in him.

“It was important that we found a good senior player that was the right fit for this team and this Club, knowing that Chris Clarkson was retiring at the end of the season.

“I’m hoping that Jimmy will be able to add value in that leadership position and work with our younger players to help teach them as well as adding real quality on the playing field too.

“I’m very excited to have Jimmy on board and secure his services. He’s a wonderful player, equally at home at centre or in the back-row, a great line-runner and defensively sound.

“I’m really happy to have Jimmy here at York.”

