Danny McGuire lifts lid on shock Hull KR exit, experience at Castleford Tigers and why he didn’t take head coach role at Super League club

THIS time last year, Danny McGuire was assistant coach of Hull KR as the club prepared for one of its most successful seasons in the top flight.

Rovers ended up being Challenge Cup Finalists and Super League Semi-Finalists, but McGuire departed Craven Park at the end of the 2023 season – much to everyone’s surprise.

He was linked with the vacant Castleford Tigers head coaching role after Danny Ward left The Jungle before eventually becoming assistant, but now he has lifted the lid on his exit from Rovers.

“I always try and be as honest as possible. I thought I would be at Hull KR for a long time, I set my sights on being part of a journey for a long time. I had zero intention of leaving as I was still in contract,” McGuire told The COYFCast podcast.

“But things happen in sport and they decided to go in a different direction. I wasn’t part of their plans going forward, even though I was told I would be part of the plans for a fair bit.

“I haven’t got a bad word to say about the club and to be honest it’s been a blessing because I’m really enjoying what I’m doing now.

“I’m loving working with the players we have got at Cas and I’m enjoying the challenge of starting again and trying to do something good.

“That chapter has closed at KR now and I’m looking forward to the next one.”

Though McGuire is now Castleford assistant coach to Craig Lingard, he turned down the opportunity to become head coach because he ‘wasn’t ready’.

Now McGuire believes the current set up at The Jungle is a recipe for success.

“I just think you’ll know when you’re ready to be a head coach – I might not even get a head coach’s job, I might be one of those who is just a good assistant.

“I’m not too sure what lies ahead for me but I know I enjoy working with players and building relationships. I just felt I wanted to do it right.

“If I ever do take a head coach’s job, I want to be in a position where every box is ticked and there be no excuses if it doesn’t work.

“I don’t want to speak too much about that out of respect for Linners (Craig Lingard). My job now is to be supportive and be there as much as I’m needed.

“Our experiences have been very different but they marry up together. Linners has had to do it very tough, working part-time alongside coaching whilst I’ve been fed with a silver spoon. I had everything done for me at Leeds.

“I think our combination along with the other staff and Scott Murrell, who is a great young coach, we are in a great place.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.