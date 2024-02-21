All 16 Super League, Challenge Cup and NRL games live on TV this week

ANOTHER round of rugby league action is upon us and what a round it promises to be!

The action kicks off on Thursday 22 February as Hull KR host Leeds Rhinos in Super League Round Two, before The Sportsman concludes the weekend action with the Challenge Cup Round 4 clash between Swinton Lions and Oldham.

Here are all 16 Super League, Challenge Cup and NRL games live on TV or stream this week.

Thursday 22 February

Super League – Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports Main Event/Arena – 8pm kick-off

Friday 23 February

NRL Pre-season Challenge – South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Arena/Watch NRL – 7am kick-off

NRL Pre-season Challenge – Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Arena/Watch NRL – 9am kick-off

Super League – London Broncos vs Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports Arena/Super League + – 8pm kick-off

Super League – Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC – Sky Sports Action – 8pm kick-off

​Saturday 24 February

NRL Pre-season Challenge – Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports Arena/Watch NRL – 2.45am kick-off

​NRL Pre-season Challenge – New Zealand Warriors vs The Dolphins – Sky Sports Arena/Watch NRL – 4.45am kick-off

NRL Pre-season Challenge – Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Main Event/Arena/Watch NRL – 6.55am kick-off

NRL Pre-season Challenge – St George Illawarra Dragons vs Wests Tigers – Sky Sports Main Event/Arena/Watch NRL – 9.05am kick-off

Super League – Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens – Sky Sports Action/Super League + – 5.30pm kick-off

World Club Challenge – Wigan Warriors vs Penrith Panthers – BBC Two/Sky Sports Main Event/Action – 8pm kick-off

Sunday 25 February

NRL Pre-season Challenge – Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys – Sky Sports Arena/Watch NRL – 4am kick-off

NRL Pre-season Challenge – Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports Main Event/Action/Watch NRL – 6am kick-off

Challenge Cup Round 4 – Bradford Bulls vs Widnes Vikings – BBC Red Button – 12.30pm kick-off

Super League – Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports Action/Super League + – 3pm kick-off

Challenge Cup Round 4 – Swinton Lions vs Oldham – The Sportsman – 6pm kick-off​

