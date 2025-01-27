Danny McGuire makes halfback admission following Rowan Milnes injury and Wakefield Trinity loss

DANNY MCGUIRE believes that Castleford Tigers’ halfback issue can be solved inside the club, rather than looking for new signings outside.

Joe Westerman partnered Daejarn Asi in the halves in Castleford Tigers’ dismal 32-8 loss to Wakefield Trinity in Luke Gale’s testimonial on Friday, but youngster Jensen Windley came off the bench to drop in alongside Asi.

However, the Tigers sometimes looked disjointed in attack with first-choice halfback Rowan Milnes on the sidelines due to injury.

And with Milnes not expected to be back until a few rounds into the new Super League season, McGuire will have to look elsewhere for Asi’s halfback partner.

“There’s a few options there,” McGuire said after the loss to Wakefield.

“I was disappointed for Rowan (Milnes) as he was really strong in pre-season so he will be out and we need to find something that works for us.

“Westy (Joe Westerman) has played there a lot of times and I felt that experience is what we needed alongside a new signing like Daejarn Asi.”

In terms of potential halfbacks, McGuire was asked whether the Tigers may look outside of the club.

“Nothing is off the table,” the Castleford boss confessed.

“But, I’m confident in the players we have got. We’ve got an outstanding young player in Jensen Windley who will be top notch in a few years.

“I’ve got a job to protect him, though, and I don’t think he’s quite ready to be thrust into that just yet.

“At the minute, we are not looking elsewhere and we need to fix the issue from within.”